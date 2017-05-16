The Filson Historical Society Lecture on WWI

The Filson Historical Society will host a presentation with Andrew Carroll, author of “My Fellow Soldiers: General John Pershing and the Americans Who Helped Win the Great War” on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. This presentation is produced in partnership with Carmichael’s Bookstore.

Andrew Carroll’s intimate portrait of General Pershing, who led all the American troops in Europe during World War I, is a revelation. Given a military force that on the eve of its entry into the war was downright primitive compared to the European combatants, the general surmounted enormous obstacles to build an army and ultimately command millions of U.S. soldiers. But Pershing himself—often perceived as a harsh, humorless, and wooden leader—concealed inner agony from those around him: almost two years before the United States entered the war, Pershing suffered a personal tragedy so catastrophic that he almost went insane with grief and remained haunted by the loss for the rest of his life, as private and previously unpublished letters he wrote to family members now reveal. Before leaving for Europe,

Andrew Carroll is the executive director of the American Poetry & Literacy Project, a national nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that promotes literacy and encourages a greater public awareness of poetry.

This lecture will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at The Filson Historical Society,

​

For more information visit filsonhistorical.org