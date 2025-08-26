The Filson Presents Archeology/History Walking Tour

Want to channel your inner historian and archeologist? Join us on a tour of the historic Oxmoor Farm estate and archeological dig site! Oxmoor’s curator, Shirley Harmon, will lead a historic tour of the Oxmoor house comprised of sections dating back to 1791, 1829 and 1928, and talk about the history of the people who lived and worked at Oxmoor Farm. Archeologist Lori Stahlgren will lead a tour of the excavation site, and participants will have the opportunity to participate in a special dig. The dig site is located inside the former enslaved dwellings and is part of an ongoing restoration project that will culminate with a future on-site exhibit about the life of the enslaved people that once lived at Oxmoor Farm.

Participants must be able to traverse uneven terrain, ascend/descend stairs, and are required to wear clothing and footwear suitable for outdoor walking. As a portion of this event is held outdoors, participants should expect to be exposed to high temperatures and humidity.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/