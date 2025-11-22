The Filson Presents Author Dennis Fleming

Founding Father Thomas Jefferson had a strong but little-known connection with the constitution of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He had personal and politically motivated influence on the 1792 charter and secretly wrote some controversial state resolutions. Author Denis Fleming draws on firsthand accounts from Jefferson, John Breckinridge, and the rarely used papers of George Nicholas, the brain behind Kentucky’s first constitution, for a dynamic discussion demonstrating that modern reforms in job creation, education, and the structure of government are rooted in parts of the document favored by Jefferson but dramatically interpreted by today’s governors, legislators, and judges.

Denis Fleming, a native of Louisville, received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of Kentucky and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law. After receiving his law degree, he practiced law throughout Kentucky. Later, he served in Kentucky state government as general counsel to the Economic Development Cabinet. In 2004, Fleming was appointed chief of staff to Congressman Ben Chandler (KY, Sixth District) in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. House of Representatives. After the 2012 elections, Fleming worked with Almost Family Inc., a Kentucky-based national homecare provider as senior vice-president and legislative counsel.

