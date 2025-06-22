The Filson Presents Camp J. Through the Years

Jewish Community Center 3600 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

 Were you a camper at Tall Trees or Ben F. Washer? Join us for a nostalgic afternoon of songs, crafts, s’mores, and memories, whether you're an alum or just love camp atmosphere. Hear stories from past and present campers and counselors, and celebrate the magic of camp.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/

Info

Education & Learning, History
