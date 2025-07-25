The Filson Presents Explore Payne Hollow, the Homestead of Anna and Harlan Hubbard

Nestled on the banks of the Ohio River, Payne Hollow offers a unique opportunity to reflect on themes of simplicity, creativity, and environmental stewardship. Together, we will walk the historic Payne Landing Road to the Hubbard home, then delve into the Hubbards’ writings and artwork while viewing the river.

Guests must provide their own transportation to Payne Hollow’s base camp near Milton, KY. Participants must be able to traverse difficult terrain, which includes a 500-ft elevation change during the 3/4-mile walk. Appropriate clothing and footwear for rough outdoor hiking is required. All participants must sign waivers affirming their physical capacity to undertake this strenuous outing.

Payne Hollow is largely in the state that Harlan and Anna Hubbard left it. While that is part of its appeal, participants should be aware that there are no modern amenities. Participants should bring—and be able to carry in and out—drinking water and appropriate food to maintain energy levels for the hike. Sun and insect protection are highly recommended.