The Filson Presents From the Same Cloth: Textiles of the Ohio Valley

Each stitch in a quilt, coverlet, or sampler tells a story—a story of physical necessity, artistic expression, and cultural tradition. From the Same Cloth: Textiles of the Ohio Valley explores 250 years of textiles and the diverse narratives they share. Through historic and contemporary works, this exhibit reveals how fiber arts express identity, carry memories, and connect families across time. The pieces on display will represent our region’s many communities, cultures, eras, and styles. Highlights include a rare early 19th-century whitework quilt, a linen bedsheet woven by an enslaved craftsperson, a contemporary embroidered quilt documenting current events, and works from Appalachian fiber traditions. As our nation reflects on its 250 year history, we invite you to come experience that history woven into the rich fabric of Kentucky and the Ohio Valley.

From the Same Cloth will be open to the public Monday-Friday 9:00-4:30 through April 16, 2027.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/