The Filson Presents Tore All to Pieces

Nestled in the mountains, in an out-of-the-way part of rural America, the fictional town of Mosely is home to ordinary people: proud, compassionate, and complex. Tore All to Pieces is a fragmented novel that delves into the lives of Appalachian characters with similar struggles, backgrounds, and experiences and examines how people are often lonely despite these connections. Each narrative, presented in the form of a poem or short story, bends and weaves like the roads of Appalachia.

At a time when the rights of queer individuals, women, and people of color are increasingly under threat, this work powerfully reaffirms the humanity and significance of marginalized people. Tore All to Pieces underscores their enduring presence and rightful belonging.

Join the Filson for a celebration of Pride Month and an interview with Mr. Carver, followed by a talk-back session with the author and representatives from LGBTQ+ organizations throughout the Commonwealth about our shared experiences.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/