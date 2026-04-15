The Filson Presents What's next for the study of the life of Abraham Lincoln?

The Future of Lincoln Studies: What's next for the study of the life of Abraham Lincoln?

In Spring 2026, Ohio Valley History journal will feature a collection of thought-provoking articles on the future of Lincoln in American historical scholarship, popular culture, and memory. To commemorate this special issue of the journal, the Filson Historical Society will convene a roundtable discussion with leading experts and authors. We invite you to join eminent Civil War historians Kenneth Noe, Brian Matthew Jordan, and Kevin Waite.

A reception featuring cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres will follow the discussion.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/