The Filson Presents What's next for the study of the life of Abraham Lincoln?
to
The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
The Future of Lincoln Studies: What's next for the study of the life of Abraham Lincoln?
In Spring 2026, Ohio Valley History journal will feature a collection of thought-provoking articles on the future of Lincoln in American historical scholarship, popular culture, and memory. To commemorate this special issue of the journal, the Filson Historical Society will convene a roundtable discussion with leading experts and authors. We invite you to join eminent Civil War historians Kenneth Noe, Brian Matthew Jordan, and Kevin Waite.
A reception featuring cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres will follow the discussion.
For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/