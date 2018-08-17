The Filson's Many Faces at Filson Historical Society

In this illustrated presentation, curator of collections Jim Holmberg will give an overview of The Filson’s excellent collection of Kentucky related portraits. The names Clark, Preston, Jouett, and Frazer might be familiar, but are Kerner, Nelson, Corwine, and Crafft? From the famous sitters and artists to the obscure ones, these portraits help document the people and history of Kentucky and the Ohio Valley. James Holmberg is a native of Louisville and holds BA and MA degrees in history from the University of Louisville. He joined the staff of The Filson in 1982 and currently serves as the curator of collections. Jim researches, writes, and lectures on a variety of historical subjects, primarily relating to Kentucky. The Lewis and Clark Expedition and its Kentucky members are an area of special focus.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org