The Filson's Roaring '20s Party

Join the Filson for a Roaring Tudor Twenties party that’s sure to be the bee’s knees! Swing on down in your best glad rags and dance the night away to the jazz tunes from Billy Goat Strut Revue in the historic Ferguson Mansion. Completed in 1905, the mansion was designed by William J. Dodd, who also designed the Seelbach Hotel. 1920s attire is encouraged, and prizes will be awarded to the best dressed, including a bottle of the Filson’s signature label Old Forester bourbon. Don’t know your onions around the dance floor? Have no fear! Bravo Dance Studio will be teaching your favorite jazz moves and you can always head over to the bar for a little giggle juice to loosen your feet up. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary cocktails, music, and a photo booth to remember the night for years to come!

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/events/upcoming-events/