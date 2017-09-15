The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert

to Google Calendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00

Oxmore Farm 720 Oxmoor Avenue, Kentucky

The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert

Music Under the Trees, The Filson Historical Society’s annual concert, is back for 2017. Featuring Robbie Bartlett, the concert will be held on Friday, September 15 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave., Louisville.

Robbie Bartlett has been performing in Louisville area nightclubs since 1982. With her talent and a strong sense of musical direction, her performances are electric and engaging. Bartlett’s warm, smoky alto voice is heard regularly at popular clubs. She started singing at age four and developed a strong foundation in Rock and Blues and jazz.

Bartlett is known for several songs including "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, "Good Morning Heartache" by Billie Holiday, "Give Me One Reason" by Tracy Chapman, and "At Last" by Etta James. Bartlett, along with her band, has opened many shows at the Louisville Palace and Stagedoor Johnnies.

Advance tickets for Music Under the Trees are $10 for Filson members and $12 for non-members and are on sale now at filsonhistorical.org. Tickets the day of are $15 for everyone. Children 12 and under are free.

Reservations are encouraged. Free parking is available at the venue. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for a later date. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs/blankets, a picnic dinner, and drinks while enjoying an evening of music under the trees at beautiful Oxmoor Farm.

For more information visit filsonhistorical.org

Info
Oxmore Farm 720 Oxmoor Avenue, Kentucky View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert - 2017-09-15 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Submit Yours