The Filson’s Music Under the Trees Concert

Music Under the Trees, The Filson Historical Society’s annual concert, is back for 2017. Featuring Robbie Bartlett, the concert will be held on Friday, September 15 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave., Louisville.

Robbie Bartlett has been performing in Louisville area nightclubs since 1982. With her talent and a strong sense of musical direction, her performances are electric and engaging. Bartlett’s warm, smoky alto voice is heard regularly at popular clubs. She started singing at age four and developed a strong foundation in Rock and Blues and jazz.

Bartlett is known for several songs including "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, "Good Morning Heartache" by Billie Holiday, "Give Me One Reason" by Tracy Chapman, and "At Last" by Etta James. Bartlett, along with her band, has opened many shows at the Louisville Palace and Stagedoor Johnnies.

Advance tickets for Music Under the Trees are $10 for Filson members and $12 for non-members and are on sale now at filsonhistorical.org. Tickets the day of are $15 for everyone. Children 12 and under are free.

Reservations are encouraged. Free parking is available at the venue. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for a later date. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs/blankets, a picnic dinner, and drinks while enjoying an evening of music under the trees at beautiful Oxmoor Farm.

