The Forest in Your Front Yard

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

The Forest in Your Front Yard 

The park-like lawn of APH hosts a number of native trees and shrubs —just like the ones you find in your own front yards. Our guest naturalist, Rosemary Bauman, will help us explore them up close, with all our senses, to understand their changes through all four seasons, and to recognize the animals and insects that live in their bark and branches. For all ages.

Free Event; registration required

Call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register

*Make reservations by May 18th

For more information call 502-899-2213 or visit aph.org

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-899-2213
May 2018

