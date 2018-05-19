The Forest in Your Front Yard

The park-like lawn of APH hosts a number of native trees and shrubs —just like the ones you find in your own front yards. Our guest naturalist, Rosemary Bauman, will help us explore them up close, with all our senses, to understand their changes through all four seasons, and to recognize the animals and insects that live in their bark and branches. For all ages.

Free Event; registration required

Call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register

*Make reservations by May 18th

For more information call 502-899-2213 or visit aph.org