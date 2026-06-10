The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza at Barn Lot Theater

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Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129

The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza at Barn Lot Theater

December 3-6, 8, & 10-13, 2026

Join the four old broads as they take on the holiday season with humor and zest. This rollicking Christmas show is filled with laughter, mischief, and a heartwarming message about the joy of friendship and the holiday spirit.

Rated PG-13 for adult thematic elements, and language throughout.

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org

Info

Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Theater & Dance
270-432-2276
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