The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza at Barn Lot Theater

December 3-6, 8, & 10-13, 2026

Join the four old broads as they take on the holiday season with humor and zest. This rollicking Christmas show is filled with laughter, mischief, and a heartwarming message about the joy of friendship and the holiday spirit.

Rated PG-13 for adult thematic elements, and language throughout.

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org