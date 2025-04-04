The Four Phantoms in Concert at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
The Four Phantoms in Concert at the Norton Center for the Arts
An extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, The Four Phantoms in Concert brings together four Phantoms from Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
