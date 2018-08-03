The Future Wife Tour at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Ace Metaphor Productions presents The Future Wife Tour Two: Are You Ready for Him?

If he came today, are you ready for him? Do you love yourself like you want him to love you? Can you give all that you hope to receive? Or, are you still carrying baggage from the last jerk?

Join national spoken word artist and life coach Ace Metaphor and special guests for an up close and personal night of poetry, laughter, music, and conversation about life, love, and the pursuit of happiness.

Prepare your hearts and open your minds for a night that’s sure to change how you view and experience love!

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
