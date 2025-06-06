The Game's Afoot at Pioneer Playhouse

THE GAME’S AFOOT

A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

By Ken LudwigJune 6-June 28

It’s 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast mates to his isolated mansion for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests ends up dead, the festivities in this bizarre house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It’s up to Gillette himself, assuming the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before it’s too late! A roller coaster ride of thrills and laughs! Winner: Best Play, Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Award!

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.