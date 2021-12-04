The German American Bank Nutcracker at RiverPark Center

Sat. December 4th, 2021 7 p.m & Sun. December 5th, 2021 3 p.m.

Children of all ages will find the joy of Christmas through the beauty of music and dance with ODT’s “The German American Bank Nutcracker”, based on E.F. Hoffman’s tale. Owensboro Dance Theatre brings new and innovative tricks and technology to the stage every year. With the awe and wonder of moving digital backdrops, the audience will enter Marie’s dream. The Nutcracker will feature your students, classmates, friends, and five professional dancers! This timeless production fills the stage with movement and imagination, generating enthusiasm for all students.

For more information call (270) 687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org