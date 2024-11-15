The Gift of the Magi and The Last Leaf at Bunbury Theatre

The Gift of the Magi

Adaptation, Music, and Lyrics by Peter Ekstrom. Based on O. Henry's famous Christmas story

An adaptation of the classic O. Henry short story, told through music and lyrics, of the young couple in New York on Christmas Eve 1905, who loved each other so much that each sold his most prized possession to buy the other a Christmas present.

The Last Leaf

Adaptation, Music, and Lyrics by Peter Ekstrom. Based on O. Henry's famous Christmas story

This tells of two impoverished young women, Sue and Johnsy, struggling to become established artists in Greenwich Village, New York, in 1905 and how their aspirations are threatened when one is stricken with pneumonia.

For more information contact Bunbury Theatre at 502.585.5306, email bunburytheatre@gmail.com or visit bunburytheatre.org/.