The Gods of Comedy at Market House Theatre

Daphne and Ralph are young professors who teach classical Greek at the college. They have just made a discovery that’s sure to turn them into academic superstars. But something goes disatrously wrong, and Daphne cris out in a panic, “Save me, gods of ancient Greece!”… and the gods actually appear! However they turn out to be the screwball gods of ancient comedy. A comic romp that will leave audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter.

