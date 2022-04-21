The Gods of Comedy at Market House Theatre
Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Daphne and Ralph are young professors who teach classical Greek at the college. They have just made a discovery that’s sure to turn them into academic superstars. But something goes disatrously wrong, and Daphne cris out in a panic, “Save me, gods of ancient Greece!”… and the gods actually appear! However they turn out to be the screwball gods of ancient comedy. A comic romp that will leave audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter.
For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org