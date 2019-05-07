The Golden Dragon Acrobats at SKyPAC

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than twenty-five centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company of today.

The reputation of the company is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats have been recognized as the preeminent Chinese acrobatic company in the United States. As the director and the producer, Danny Chang has built a solid reputation based on his talents as both an acrobatic performer and artistic director. Every year, along with the choreographer, also his wife, Angela Chang, attend different acrobatic competitions to constantly select the most elite performers to join the Golden Dragon Acrobats.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com