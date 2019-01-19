The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

to Google Calendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On January 19th, 2019, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum welcomes The Grascals, a Grammy-nominated band and two-time IBMA entertainers of the year. 

Timely yet timeless, The Grascals make music that is entirely relevant to the here and now, while acknowledging the traditional values that birthed the genre. Their cutting-edge modern Bluegrass is delivered with a deep knowledge of, and admiration for, the work of the music’s founding fathers. 

Tickets are on sale now.  Preferred seating is $25 and reserved seating is $20.  Doors open at 6:00 pm, show begins at 8:00 pm.   Discounted museum admission to tour exhibits is available to all concert attendees.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the   Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 270-926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

Info
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-926-7891
to Google Calendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Grascals at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2019-01-19 19:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 14, 2018

Thursday

November 15, 2018

Friday

November 16, 2018

Saturday

November 17, 2018

Sunday

November 18, 2018

Monday

November 19, 2018

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Submit Yours