The Grass Roots in Concert at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Since their formation in 1965, the Grass Roots have charted 14 Top 40 singles, and were one of the top Rock n’ Roll bands of the late sixties and early seventies. A string of hits, including Let’s Live for Today, Midnight Confessions, Sooner or Later, Temptation Eyes, I’d Wait a Million Years, and Two Divided By Love kept the Grass Root on the Billboard Charts for an amazing 307 straight weeks! Hit after solid gold hit, the hits just keep on coming.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org