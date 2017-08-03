The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017

The Great American Solar Eclipse

Presented by Kevin Manning, astronomer, author, speaker, and former NASA consultant.

In anticipation of the August 21 total solar eclipse, we'll explore the mysteries of eclipses and other celestial events.

The presentation will be followed by some stargazing in the library garden using a high-power telescope (weather permitting).

August 3, 2017 | 7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings