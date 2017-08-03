The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017

Google Calendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The Great American Solar Eclipse

Presented by Kevin Manning, astronomer, author, speaker, and former NASA consultant.

In anticipation of the August 21 total solar eclipse, we'll explore the mysteries of eclipses and other celestial events.

The presentation will be followed by some stargazing in the library garden using a high-power telescope (weather permitting).

August 3, 2017 | 7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map

Talks & Readings

Visit Event Website

270-442-2510 ext. 117

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 - 2017-08-03 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™