The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical

It's holiday time down in Armadillo Acres (North Florida's premier mobile-living community), and everyone's filled with warmth and beer. But when a freak bout of amnesia strikes the trailer park Scrooge, neighborly love is put to the test. Be on hand as Betty, Lin, and Pickles jingle all the way with some new neighbors in an all-new, all-trailer-park musical! This companion to the original GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL is just as much of a cat-fightin', sun-worshippin', chair-throwin' good time as the original -but with tinsel and Keg Nog.

For more information visit footlighters.org