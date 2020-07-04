The Great Buffalo Chase 5k

It’s the race with a view. Walk or run our 19th annual 5K Race that winds through the scenic grounds of the historic Distillery. Cash prizes for top 3 men and women. Race begins at 8am. Register online from 4/1 – 7/2. Register at the distillery 7/3 - 12pm – 6pm and Day of Race at 7am. Registration is $20 prior to 6/25; $25 thereafter. Limited to first 1,000 registrants. No pets allowed, aside from service animals.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.

For more information call 502-783-5652 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com.