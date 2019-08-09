The Great Inland Seafood Festival in Newport

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky

The Great Inland Seafood Festival in Newport

The Great Inland Seafood Festival is held along the riverbank in Newport features premium seafood dishes from restaurants around the Northern Kentucky / Greater Cincinnati Region and music for all.

For more information newportky.gov

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky
