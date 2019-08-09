The Great Inland Seafood Festival in Newport
Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky
The Great Inland Seafood Festival is held along the riverbank in Newport features premium seafood dishes from restaurants around the Northern Kentucky / Greater Cincinnati Region and music for all.
For more information newportky.gov
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family