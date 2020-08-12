The Great Inland Seafood Festival in Newport

Times: Thursday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Fireworks after the Reds game

Saturday Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday Noon – 9 p.m.

The Great Inland Seafood Festival is held along the riverbank in Newport features premium seafood dishes from restaurants around the Northern Kentucky / Greater Cincinnati Region and music for all.

For more information newportky.gov