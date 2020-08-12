The Great Inland Seafood Festival in Newport
to
Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky
The Great Inland Seafood Festival in Newport
Times: Thursday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Fireworks after the Reds game
Saturday Noon – 11 p.m.
Sunday Noon – 9 p.m.
The Great Inland Seafood Festival is held along the riverbank in Newport features premium seafood dishes from restaurants around the Northern Kentucky / Greater Cincinnati Region and music for all.
For more information newportky.gov