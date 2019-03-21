The Great Kentucky Cover Up Quilt Exhibit

Showcasing quilts from artists across the Commonwealth, the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea announced its latest exhibit, The Great Kentucky Cover Up, on display now through May 6, 2019 at the Center. The exhibit features work from artists Glenna Blakely, of Harlan, Brenda Plaster, of Lawrenceburg, Janet Serrenho of Lexington, and Karen Witt of Lexington.

The creation of quilts is the result of mankind’s frugality, need for warmth and beauty. Quilted fabrics have been found in China, Europe and numerous other cultures throughout the world. In early American colonial days, fabric came by ship from Europe and was scarce. When cloth wore out, it was folded, cut, altered and used again and again.

Quilting is a process of layering fabric, where a padding or batting is sandwiched in between the fabric layers. This composite is then stitched together, often with a decorative or ornate top to form a quilt.

Quilting requires endless hours of stitching and patchwork quilting developed numerous patterns, especially in the 1700s and in the Southern Appalachians. Quilt patterns were inspired by objects in daily life and often were handed down from one generation to another.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov