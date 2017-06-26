The Great Race at Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green

The Great Race at Fountain Square Park

The 2017 Hemmings Motor News Great Race will make an overnight pit stop in Bowling Green on June 26. Inspired by the 1965 film starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood, The Great Race is the world’s premier vintage car rally and covers more than 2,100 miles in 9 days.

Beginning in Jacksonville, Fla., and ending at Traverse City, Mich., about 120 cars participate with teams from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and the United States racing in automobiles dating back as far as 1916. The Great Race event, which started in 1983, is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally.

The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day detailing every move down to the second. Scored at secret check points along the way, cars start – and hopefully finish – one minute apart if all goes according to plan. Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators will be able to visit with the participants and to look at the cars. Fountain Square Park is designated the Bowling Green finish line.

For more information visit greatrace.com