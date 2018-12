The Great Russian Nutcracker

Join in a holiday tradition celebrated by people around the world as the Moscow Ballet returns to the Bluegrass with their production of "The Great Russian Nutcracker" at the Singletary Center. Ticketed: $28-68 based on seating location. Extra-special experiences available with Moscow Ballet Platinum and Gold Circle tickets.

For more information call (859) 257-4929 or visit scfatickets.com