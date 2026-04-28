The Henderson Hospitality Summit at Preston Arts Center
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Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
The Henderson Hospitality Summit at Preston Arts Center
Join us for The Henderson Hospitality Summit, a morning dedicated to elevating service, strengthening connections, and celebrating the heart of hospitality in one of Southern Living's 20 Friendliest Towns in the South – Henderson, Kentucky!
Whether you greet visitors on the frontlines of hospitality each day, inspire the next generation in our schools, care for neighbors in a healthcare setting, or connect with clients to move your organization’s mission forward, hospitality plays a role in everything we do. Featuring an outstanding lineup of nationally recognized speakers, this inspiring event will offer fresh ideas, practical tools, and meaningful takeaways for professionals across Henderson.
hcpl.org/henderson-hospitality-summit
For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org