The Hiss-tory of Snakes at McCracken County Public Library

to

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The Hiss-tory of Snakesat McCracken County Public Library

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.

The Hiss-tory of Snakes Led by John Pollpeter, lead naturalist Woodlands Nature Station Thursday March 12, 20265:30-6:30 PM 

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
to
Google Calendar - The Hiss-tory of Snakes at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-03-12 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Hiss-tory of Snakes at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-03-12 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Hiss-tory of Snakes at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-03-12 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Hiss-tory of Snakes at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-03-12 17:30:00 ical