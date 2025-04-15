The History of Valhalla

Discover the legacy of Valhalla Golf Club in this exciting program with Phil Gahm, son of founder Dwight Gahm. Learn how the iconic course—designed by Jack Nicklaus—grew from a family farm to a premier golf venue. Hear stories of legendary moments, including Tiger Woods’ 2000 PGA Championship win. Gahm will share personal insights into Valhalla’s history and his role in preserving its legacy through “The Champ” Foundation.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/