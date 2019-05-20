The History of the American Jewish Hospital and Why it Matters Today

Over one hundred Jewish hospitals were opened in the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries. Now they are almost all gone. Why were they created, what purposes did they serve, and why did they disappear? Insofar as many of these hospital were created in response to pervasive medical anti-Semitism which reached its zenith at the end of World War II, why did this medical anti-Semitism dissipate within a generation? The speaker will explore these questions and their relevance to current debates over alleged discrimination against Asian-Americans in higher education.

Edward C. Halpern received his BS in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, MA from Duke University, and MD from Yale University. He was an intern at Stanford University and a resident at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Halperin has served as chairman of the department of radiation oncology at Duke University; vice dean of Duke's School of Medicine; Dean of Medicine, Ford Foundation Professor of Medical Education, and Vice Provost at the University of Louisville; and is now Chancellor/CEO of New York Medical College and Professor of Radiation Oncology, Pediatrics, and History and Provost for Biomedical Affairs of the Touro College and University System. He is the author of >220 articles in the peer reviewed literature and multiple editions of the principal textbooks in pediatric and adult radiation oncology.

