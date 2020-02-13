The History of the Blues 101 at McCraken County Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 In Honor of Black History Month

Musical artist Lew Jetton takes a look back at the history of the uniquely American music genre known as The Blues, from its humble beginnings on southern plantations, through the call and response hymns made famous in African American churches, to the world-renowned masters of today.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
