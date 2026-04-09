The History of the Land Between the Lakes: Human Interactions with a Changing Landscape from Prehistory to Modern Day at McCracken County Public Library

Doors open 5 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

As Kentuckians and the nation look to the future by focusing on speeches offered by a throng of local, state, and national political candidates and public officials descending upon the 146th annual Fancy Farm picnic to be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell will present a historical glimpse backward to highlight the inspiring personal life and impressive public legacy of the late U.S. Vice President Alben W. Barkley.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net