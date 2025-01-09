The Hite Institute of Art + Design Presents From Plants to Paper

Featuring detailed renderings of bats, catfish, bird nests and more, Singel strives to recreate the intricacies and depth of natural forms in her work. Printing on hand-made paper made from recycled materials and plant fibers to promote sustainability, Singel’s complex and delicate etchings reflect the state of our natural world. “Beyond bringing attention to the immense complexity of the natural world, one of my primary goals as an artist is to raise environmental consciousness.” Singel notes in her artist statement.

Along with her own etchings Singel has selected prints from the University’s Art Collection that have inspired her practice including works by artists Frank Perrone, Barry Moser, and James Whistler.

