The Hite Institute of Art + Design Presents Queer Art | Queer Archives Symposium

The Hite Institute of Art + Design is excited to invite you to the Queer Art | Queer Archives Symposium coming this September 2024. This two day symposium is free and open to the public! No registration required.

Co-hosted by the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville, Queer Art | Queer Archives brings together experts specializing in queer art, theory, and archival methods for two days of presentations, discussions, and exhibitions. Historically, queer practices circumvented institutions and experimented with media not sanctioned by museums. Artists and art historians concerned with queer practices therefore often devise new strategies to scour archives for the ephemeral objects and documents that constitute much of this overlooked work. By convening scholars who conduct queer archival research, this symposium centers practices that have been systematically marginalized by narratives of American art history. Our aim is to generate new interpretive frameworks to analyze intersections of queerness with race, ethnicity, nationality, disability, and socioeconomic status.

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu