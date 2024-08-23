The Hite Institute of Art + Design Presents it was not written down

The Hite Institute of Art + Design is pleased to present it was not written down, an exhibition of works by Louisville-based artists Stephen Irwin (1959–2010) and Letitia Quesenberry (b.1971).

it was not written down tells an unfinished story of longing and loss. Vestiges of the past become the substance of futures that may never materialize. Sparks still fly between friends.

Curated by Jennifer Sichel, Assistant Professor of Contemporary Art and Theory, this exhibition will coincide with the symposium Queer Art / Queer Archives. For more information on the symposium, visit: https://louisville.edu/art/exhibitions/all/queer-art-queer-archives

it was not written down will be on view at the Cressman Center for Visual Arts August 21 – October 5, 2024. An opening reception will be held on Friday, August 23, from 5-7pm. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu