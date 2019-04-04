The Hooten Hallers Concert at Maiden Alley

Columbia, Missouri trio The Hooten Hallers are a high-energy blues-rock band known for hard-traveling and wild live shows, with a seemingly endless tour schedule. The myriad of influences in their music incorporates elements of rhythm & blues, rock’n’roll, honky tonk, jazz, soul, and punk with a thematic penchant for the strange and the unexplained. Their live shows take the listener on a seamless ride from unapologetically raucous blues on the lap steel and bass sax, to a sweet three part harmony country ballad, to a romping dance number.2017’s self-titled album ‘The Hooten Hallers’ on Big Muddy Records, is the culmination of their experiences from a decade of performing and traveling together. They’ve injected the album with the stories and characters they’ve encountered over many years and miles. Produced by Johnny Walker (Soledad Brothers, All Seeing Eyes) and Kristo Baricevic (Big Muddy Records), the Hooten Hallers' latest effort showcases their evolution as musicians and songwriters. It garnered attention by Vice’s Noisey - "This album rules"; Rock'N'Reel (UK) - "This is a band that really understands and exudes the history of rock and roll"; Impose Magazine - "another stunner of a music collection"; New Releases Now - "one of the most dynamic live shows around"; AXS - "This album is sheer madness in the best way"; Ground Sounds - "gritty, groovy, and bluesy”; amongst others.

For more information call ( 270) 442-7723 or visit maidenalleycinema.com