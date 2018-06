The Hunchback of Notre Dame at The Carnegie

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.

Content Advisory: Family Friendly, Some Technical Effects May be Scary for Very Young Children

Please call box office for wheelchair accessible seating. Discounts for children 12 & under (&18), students ($23) and groups of 8 or more ($25).

Sat Jan 12, 2019 7:30pm

Sun Jan 13, 2019 3:00pm

Fri Jan 18, 2019 7:30pm

Sat Jan 19, 2019 2:00pm

Sat Jan 19, 2019 7:30pm

Sun Jan 20, 2019 3:00pm

Fri Jan 25, 2019 7:30pm

Sat Jan 26, 2019 2:00pm

Sat Jan 26, 2019 7:30pm

Sun Jan 27, 2019 3:00pm

