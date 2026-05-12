The Hundred Dresses at Market House Theatre

Wanda Petronski just wants to belong, but in a 1930s American town, her Polish name and worn clothes make her an easy target. When classmates tease Wanda for claiming to own a hundred beautiful dresses, Maddie knows it is wrong but stays silent. After Wanda’s family moves away to escape the cruelty, Maddie is left grappling with guilt and the cost of saying nothing.

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org