The Importance of Being Earnest at Playhouse in the Park

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Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

The Importance of Being Earnest at Playhouse in the Park

 John “Jack” Worthing, a carefree young gentleman, is the inventor of a fictitious brother, “Earnest,” whose wicked ways afford Jack an excuse to leave his country home from time to time and journey to London, where he stays with his close friend and confidant, Algernon Moncrief. Algernon has a cousin, Gwendolen Fairfax, with whom Jack is in love.  

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

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Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
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