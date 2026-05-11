The Importance of Being Earnest at Playhouse in the Park

John “Jack” Worthing, a carefree young gentleman, is the inventor of a fictitious brother, “Earnest,” whose wicked ways afford Jack an excuse to leave his country home from time to time and journey to London, where he stays with his close friend and confidant, Algernon Moncrief. Algernon has a cousin, Gwendolen Fairfax, with whom Jack is in love.

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