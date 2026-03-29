The Importance of Being Earnest at Woodford Theatre

FEBRUARY 5-21, 2027

A trivial comedy for serious people.

This fast-paced comedy follows the frivolous antics of friends and bachelors Jack Worthington and Algernon Moncrief, both who have a penchant for bending the truth. Jack and Algernon invent fictitious identities as a way to shirk their responsibilities and pursue their whims. Their schemes collide and their lies unravel when they meet and fall in love with their respective loves, Gwendolen and Cecily. Full of wit and charm, this classic story of mistaken identities and coincidences is sure to delight!

For more information call 859.873.0648 or visit woodfordtheatre.com