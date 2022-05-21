The Inaugural SummerFest in Henderson

The Inaugural SummerFest will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in downtown Henderson, Kentucky. Activities begin at 5:00 pm CDT at the intersection of Water and 2nd Streets and include a beer garden, vendor booths, activities for kids, and numerous local dining options. A FREE concert featuring PARADISE KITTY, Lindsey James Williams, and Annabel Whitledge, begins at 7:00 pm CDT. Additionally, the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson Superhero 5K Run and Walk will begin at 5:00 pm CDT at Redbanks Park, located at 6th Street and Merritt Drive.

Although there is no admission fee to attend, the mission of SummerFest is to raise awareness for local charities through entertainment events and bring together the community to support those charities. This year’s event will primarily benefit three (3) local charities: Audubon Kids Zone, Healing Reins of Kentucky, and The Chloe Randolph Organization. Attendees and supporters are encouraged to donate via a link on the website at: SummerFestKY.com. Proceeds and all donations will directly benefit these organizations.

For more information visit SummerFestKY.com.