The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf at Headley-Whitney Museum

Hear Andrea Wulf discuss her bestselling book, "The Invention of Nature," and join her for a book signing after. Admission is $30/person. This event is part of Garden Affair.

Date: Friday, May 11, 2018

Time: 6 - 7 PM

For more information call 859.255.6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org