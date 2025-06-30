The Iron Baby Angel at Pioneer Playhouse
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
By Robby HensonAdapted from the novel by Charles R. McDowellA Kentucky Voices World Premiere!An America 250 Celebration Production!June 30 – July 18 (Closed July 4)Follow the (mis)adventures of young Harold Hines Jr., a precocious Tom Sawyer-like protagonist as he navigates the quirky places and unique faces that populated Danville in 1909. Heartwarming and funny-bone-tickling, this Kentucky Voices play celebrates our hometown history and America’s 250 Semiquincentennial! Rated G
For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.