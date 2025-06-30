The Iron Baby Angel at Pioneer Playhouse

By Robby HensonAdapted from the novel by Charles R. McDowellA Kentucky Voices World Premiere!An America 250 Celebration Production!June 30 – July 18 (Closed July 4)Follow the (mis)adventures of young Harold Hines Jr., a precocious Tom Sawyer-like protagonist as he navigates the quirky places and unique faces that populated Danville in 1909. Heartwarming and funny-bone-tickling, this Kentucky Voices play celebrates our hometown history and America’s 250 Semiquincentennial! Rated G

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.