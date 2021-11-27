The Isaacs Christmas at SKyPAC

Frequently featured at the Grand Ole Opry and in Gaither Homecoming events, the Isaacs feature acoustic virtuosity and a tight vocal harmony only a family can produce. Their genre defying sound has produced 7 Dove Award wins and a handful of Grammy nominations.

Tickets are $45, $35, or $25

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com