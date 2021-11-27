The Isaacs Christmas at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The Isaacs Christmas at SKyPAC
Frequently featured at the Grand Ole Opry and in Gaither Homecoming events, the Isaacs feature acoustic virtuosity and a tight vocal harmony only a family can produce. Their genre defying sound has produced 7 Dove Award wins and a handful of Grammy nominations.
Tickets are $45, $35, or $25
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
