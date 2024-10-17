The Isaacs: A Tribute to The Grand Ole Opry! at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Join us October 17th for The Isaacs: A Tribute to The Grand Ole Opry! Making their Opry debut over 30 years ago, the multifaceted award-winning group has created the undeniable family harmonies and distinct sounds that make them a favorite among audiences everywhere!

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org