Jersey Boys at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Jersey Boys at Lexington Opera House

THURSDAY, MARCH 1; 8:00PM 

FRIDAY, MARCH 2; 8:00PM

SATURDAY, MARCH 3; 2:00PM & 8:00PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 4; 1:00PM & 6:30PM

“TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!” raves the New York Post for JERSEY BOYS, the 2006 Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award®-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30! JERSEY BOYS features their hit songs “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” “THE CROWD GOES WILD!” cheers The New York Times. The JERSEY BOYS creative team comprises two-time Tony Award®-winning director Des McAnuff, book writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, composer Bob Gaudio, lyricist Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

